MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Whitehaven mother was shot last month in Hickory Hill after a wreck involving a stolen Infiniti car.

Angela Coleman was headed to buy her 18-year-old daughter a prom dress when the crash took place at the intersection of Ridgeway and Bill Morris Parkway.

“The light was green, I was going through the light, and out of nowhere this guy ran the light,” Coleman said. “I was shot in my right thigh and in my left arm. The bullet under my armpit traveled through my shoulder blade.”

Coleman needed surgery to remove the bullet from her shoulder, but the bullet in her right thigh did more damage.

“When I was shot the bullet hit my femur,” Coleman said. “It fractured my femur and it broke into pieces, so there are fragments embedded in my muscle tissue.”

Police say the Infiniti involved in the crash was stolen and three suspects inside had robbed a woman earlier at gunpoint on Quince Road and were believed to be escaping when the crash with Coleman’s SUV occurred.

Coleman says she can’t say for sure where the shots came from, but she knows she is left with severe injuries and facing an uncertain future.

“I can’t go to work for at least a year,” Coleman said. “I’m confined to a walker. I can’t be active, I’m so used to being active every day. So now I have to worry about how I’m going to pay my rent, how I’m going to pay my utilities, how I am going to get around for my children.”

According to police, a gun and stolen property were found in the Infiniti but the three suspects escaped into a wooded area near the crash sight.