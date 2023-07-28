MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after the US Department of Justice announced an investigation into the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department, residents assaulted by those sworn to protect them say this investigation is long overdue.

A Memphis mother is still reliving the moments she nearly lost her son on January 16, 2021, after he was assaulted by an officer.

“It’s never a day that goes by that I don’t forget what they did to my son,” the victim’s mother said.

Her 18-year-old son was a passenger in a stolen car when a Memphis Police officer pulled the driver over. At some point during the encounter, things escalated and her son ran away and hid in the back of a Frayser home.

“He said that he ran and when the police officer caught him, he called him the N-word and he hit him in the head with a gun and started fighting him, well beating him up,” the victim’s mother said.

This incident prompted an investigation by the US DOJ and MPD. The DOJ later determined Officer Armando Bustamante used unnecessary force, resulting in him resigning and pleading guilty in a federal court to deprivation of rights under color of law.

The six-year officer, ultimately, pleaded guilty earlier this year and faces up to ten years in prison.

“I want him to know that not only will he be served in prison for doing what he did but he has a judgment day coming as well, and he sits high and looks low,” the victim’s mother said.

As Bustamante awaits his sentencing, the DOJ announced that they are investigating MPD to determine if there’s a pattern of them violating the constitutional or civil rights of citizens.

“Every American deserves fair constitutional non-discriminatory policing, every American,” said Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General.

“Maybe Tyre Nichols’ death didn’t go in vain and maybe that will bring attention to what a lot of these police officers are doing,” the victim’s mother said.

The former officer is expected to be sentenced on August 31. WREG has reached out to his attorney but never heard back.