MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It’s been nearly three years since a family last heard from beloved nurse and mother Taquila Hayes.

WREG covered Hayes’ story extensively when she was initially reported missing in the summer of 2019. Since then her husband, Carl Hayes, has been charged with second-degree murder, but Hayes’ body has never been found.

It’s often said the wheels of justice turn slowly and Hayes’ mother still waits for that justice. We talked to Roberta Nutall on the phone Monday after she initially showed up at 201 Poplar expecting to see her former son-in-law in court.

“I just miss my daughter. Her family misses her, I mean it just doesn’t seem real,” Nutall said.

Carl’s case was pushed to a later date this month.

Their hope for closure comes after nearly three years. The last time family talked to Taquila was around the end of May 2019 when she was supposed to attend a graduation. Her home was raided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as they searched for clues in her disappearance and her husband was eventually charged.

“He literally just wanted to wipe my daughter off the face of the Earth you know like she never existed,” Nutall said.

For the last few years, the family has had to celebrate holidays without the nurse and mother.

“Yesterday was Mother’s Day. It was really hard,” Nutall said.

While Shelby County Sheriff’s investigators haven’t located Taquila’s body, her mother told us she knows her daughter is no longer living.

“It’s been a nightmare. Not knowing where my daughter’s body is,” she said.

But she hopes every day that answers will come.

“I’m really fighting diligently for justice for my daughter. She didn’t deserve what happened to her,” Nutall said.

Carl Hayes is expected to be back in court on May 23.

If you know anything that could help investigators, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.