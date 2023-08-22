SENATOBIA, Miss. (WREG) — The mother of a 10-year-old who was detained by police in Senatobia, Mississippi for urinating in public is speaking out about action taken by the police chief.

Latonya Eason said she and her son Quatavious have been mentally and physically drained since the incident.

“I really don’t know. I don’t know what to say. I don’t know how to address this situation,” Eason said.

Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler announced on Facebook Monday that one of the officers involved is no longer employed and the others will be disciplined as a result of an internal investigation into the incident.

While nowhere in his post does Chandler use the word apology, Eason interpreted his statement as such and is still not satisfied.

“His apology is not good enough for me. His apology is not going to solve what happened to my child. That’s all I can say,” she said.

Eason said she’s taking the next step after being contacted by a well known law firm but would not elaborate.

“It’s not good enough, and I’m just going to proceed further legally,” she said.

Shawn Dalton started the Senatobia Police Watchdog Group on Facebbook as a way for the public to sound off about Senatobia Police and said what happened to Quatavious was a “rookie” move.

“I’ll be honest with you. The chief needs to go. He needs to resign. It is shameful what he has let his officers do,” he said. “That was his first interaction with the police and look how bad it went.”

Dalton said there needs to be more accountability and believes the chief’s actions aren’t sincere.

“I think it was damage control. I think he was made to do that,” he said.

The police department’s Facebook post does not give the names of officers involved. We have requested more information.

The police chief was not available for an interview and neither the mayor nor the city attorney nor aldermen responded to our emails for comment.