MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Officials announced all three suspects connected to the shooting death of a toddler in West Memphis are in custody after a man turned himself in over the weekend.

For Yolanda Bonds, whose 2-year-old son Jadaka Jimerson was fatally shot in June, there’s no celebrating the arrest of Kylond Jackson. Jackson is charged with capital murder nearly three months after the toddler’s death.

“I’m pushing for the death penalty, I’m pushing for the death penalty,” Bonds said.

West Memphis Police announced Jackson turned himself in, joining two other suspects already arrested for their part in the fatal shooting which also wounded Bonds.

“My heart and my blood runs cold for everybody that was involved and I know I’m supposed to forgive, but right now I’m just not there,” Bonds said.

She recalled that tragic morning when she and her son were sitting in her car in the driveway of her house on 18th Street, anxious to leave because the house had earlier been targeted in a drive-by shooting.

“I heard the gunshots and the next thing I know my arm was hit and I didn’t know he was hit till I backed out and was on the way to the hospital. That’s when I knew he was hit,” Bonds said.

Jadaka did not survive and West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon declared no stone would be left unturned in finding the shooters

“Today is one of those bittersweet moments where we are on the way to finding justice,” Mayor McClendon said in June.

Monday, there were no details about what led to the fatal shooting.

Jerome Patterson and Johnny Warren were named as accomplices in the shooting which is still considered an active investigation.

Officials pulled no punches Monday in urging the public to come forward with vital information that could help solve crimes or face consequences.

“If you know something and we find out you know it and you refuse to talk with us about it, you will be charged with hindering apprehension,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michael Snell.

Jackson is being held at the Crittenden County Jail. He will have a probable cause hearing and formal charges will be filed in Crittenden County Circuit Court.

His arraignment may not take place until October.