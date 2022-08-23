MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is behind bars after Memphis Police say she threatened a group of students with a gun.

Memphis Police 38-year-old Victoria Aldridge threatened six students with a gun as they were walking home from school.

Court documents say the incident happened during the first week of school. Police say Aldridge approached a group of girls walking from Woodale High School and Middle School and questioned them about picking on her son.

MPD says the students denied the accusations.

Court documents say the girls told Memphis police officers that Aldridge hopped out of her car and pointed a pink gun at them. Then, they say she got back into her vehicle, and while she was driving off, she waved the gun out the window.

Police say no one was injured.

Sherrita Smith is a mother of middle and high school students and says while bullying does happen within the schools, there has to be a better way to tackle the issue.

“It should be to the point where two parents should get together. They should have a meeting with the school. Basically, get to the root of the situation to see what the problem is,” Sherrita Smith said.

Police say Aldridge decided to take matters into her own hands, and it cost her jail time and a court date.

She was later arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated assault.

Aldridge is being held on a $5,000 bond.