MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother has been charged after a group of children accused her of threatening them with a gun on Thursday.

Five students from Hamilton Middle School told police Ebony Wright pulled the weapon during an argument while dropping her child off around 8 a.m.

The children told police that Wright pointed the gun at them and followed them as they walked to class.

Police later arrested Wright at her home.

Wright told police her child was being bullied by the other kids.

She faces five counts of aggravated assault.