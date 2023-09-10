MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is making a tearful plea to find out what happened to her 22-year-old daughter after a night out with friends.

It’s been two weeks since Charlisa Reed was shot near South Main Street in Downtown Memphis. Her mother, Anita Wilkins, spoke to WREG Sunday.

“Knowing that she’s not coming home. No parent should have to go through this,” Wilkins said. “You be the person you want somebody to treat you as, you be that nice, kind, loving person. You give what you want to receive. And that’s what she was all about.”

Charlisa Reed was one of three people killed in downtown Memphis on August 27.







Wilkins says Reed was out with a friend on August 27 and was heading home just before 3 a.m. She says her daughter had just gotten into her car when gunfire erupted. Reed’s car was hit by bullets multiple times.

Police said the shooting was targeted. Two other victims survived. But Wilkins says the detective told her that Reed was not targeted, just caught in the crossfire.

“Our kids are being taken away from us for no reason,” Wilkins said. “We’re raising great children out here who have not even been given an opportunity to live their lives due to what?”

She says like so many others taken too soon, Reed had a bright future. She had just licensed her own rug company, Rugbrats, and was set to start school to be a barber this month.

Reed even had a list of goals for 2023, the last one being to find her peace. Instead, her family is forced to do that for her.

“Her death will not go in vain. No,” Wilkins said. “Me and my family will not stop fighting for Charlisa. We will not, we will not give up on her because she didn’t give up on us.”

Officers believe the person who pulled the trigger took off in a gray car. WREG reached out to Memphis Police for the latest in the investigation. A spokesperson says they’re looking into our request.

If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.