MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby county mother convicted of killing four of her children, is asking for a new trial.

Shanynthia Gardner claims the evidence presented at her trial was insufficient to support the guilty verdict.

Gardner says she should have been found not guilty by reason of insanity for the 2016 stabbing deaths of her four young children.

She’s currently serving a life sentence for the killings.

If her conviction is upheld, she won’t be eligible for parole until she’s served 51 years of the sentence.