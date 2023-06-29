MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a man who was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy last weekend is demanding transparency from the sheriff’s office.

According to the TBI, a deputy shot and killed 21-year-old Jarveon Hudspeth after a traffic stop in Raleigh Saturday.

The TBI says the deputy approached Hudspeth in the 4100 block of Rosswood Avenue. The deputy reportedly tried to stop Hudspeth from leaving the scene, but Hudspeth reportedly drove off, dragging the deputy for almost 100 yards.

The TBI says the deputy shot Hudspeth, who continued to drive for about half a mile further before stopping. Hudspeth reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

Thursday, his mother, Charlotte Hagget, says while grieving the loss of her son, she’s frustrated because she hasn’t heard anything from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“I just want transparency for my son,” said Hagget. “I want to know what happened to my son. I would never think that I would be up here today talking about the death of my son.”

The Ben Crump Law Firm is representing the family.