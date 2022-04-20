MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother has been charged for driving under the influence with her two children inside the car in East Memphis Tuesday, police say.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said they noticed driver Tara Hunter stopped at the intersection of Cherry and Quince Road blocking traffic. When approaching the woman, officers said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Officers asked Hunter to pull over but she drove away instead, almost striking the officer’s parked vehicle, police say. The woman also struck another vehicle head-on as she was fleeing.

Police say Hunter eventually stopped again in the middle of Park Avenue but sped off again. Officers were able to get her to stop on South Goodlett Street shortly after.

According to police, Hunter had slurred speech and red eyes when officers came in contact with her.

Two bottles of wine were located inside her vehicle, crime records state. Police say one of the bottles was half full.

Hunter’s 4 and 6-year old children were inside the vehicle during the incident.

Police charged Hunter with two counts of DUI- child endangerment and reckless driving.