MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after police say he was caught on camera pistol-whipping the mother of his child and shooting at her in North Memphis.

On September 24, around 3:51 a.m., Memphis Police say they responded to the area of Vollintine Avenue and North Watkins Street regarding a woman being assaulted by a man later identified as Jerelle Minor.

Jerelle Minor

Police said the report was initially made by a witness who stated he saw the woman being assaulted.

Officers were able to review video footage from a camera in the area of the attack, which showed Minor taking a gun from the female victim and hitting her several times in the head with it.

The video also showed the victim kicking Minor as he pointed the gun towards her head and started shooting, reports state.

The suspect reportedly forced the victim over his shoulders and ran towards the Saints Court Apartments.

Officers said they later found the victim and Minor at the apartment complex. The victim was then transported to Regional One Hospital with head wounds.

The victim told officers that Minor was the father of her child and that he hit her in the head multiple times with the gun, according to reports.

Minor was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempt second-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and removal of manufacturer ID plate.

He is set to appear in court on October 9.

On March 27, 2020, police also said that Minor was found to be a convicted felon for theft of property.