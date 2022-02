A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2019 5-year population estimates.

According to the Census Bureau, rural land encompasses any land that isn’t an urban area. To be considered an urban area, a place has to have a densely settled core of census tracts or blocks and count at least 2,500 people, at least 1,500 of whom must be residents of non-institutional buildings. Areas with 50,000 people or more are considered urbanized areas, while areas with between 2,500 and 50,000 people are considered urban clusters.

1 / 50 Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Monroe County

– Rural area: 98.9% (757 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.1% (8 square miles)

– Total land area: 765 square miles

— #9 largest county in state, #1,137 nationwide

– Population density: 46.6 people / square mile (35,673 residents)

— #48 lowest density county in state, #1,621 nationwide

2 / 50 Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Copiah County

– Rural area: 99.0% (769 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.1% (8 square miles)

– Total land area: 777 square miles

— #6 largest county in state, #1,113 nationwide

– Population density: 36.7 people / square mile (28,501 residents)

— #36 lowest density county in state, #1,387 nationwide

3 / 50 Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Sunflower County

– Rural area: 99.0% (691 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.0% (7 square miles)

– Total land area: 698 square miles

— #19 largest county in state, #1,328 nationwide

– Population density: 37.5 people / square mile (26,168 residents)

— #38 lowest density county in state, #1,406 nationwide

4 / 50 Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Scott County

– Rural area: 99.0% (603 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.0% (6 square miles)

– Total land area: 609 square miles

— #31 largest county in state, #1,590 nationwide

– Population density: 46.5 people / square mile (28,332 residents)

— #47 lowest density county in state, #1,618 nationwide

5 / 50 Catherine Harris // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Tate County

– Rural area: 99.0% (401 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.0% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 405 square miles

— #80 largest county in state, #2,502 nationwide

– Population density: 70.2 people / square mile (28,404 residents)

— #64 lowest density county in state, #1,982 nationwide

6 / 50 Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Bolivar County

– Rural area: 99.1% (868 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.9% (8 square miles)

– Total land area: 877 square miles

— #2 largest county in state, #919 nationwide

– Population density: 36.3 people / square mile (31,848 residents)

— #35 lowest density county in state, #1,374 nationwide

7 / 50 Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Yazoo County

– Rural area: 99.1% (914 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.9% (9 square miles)

– Total land area: 923 square miles

— #1 largest county in state, #790 nationwide

– Population density: 30.9 people / square mile (28,565 residents)

— #32 lowest density county in state, #1,234 nationwide

8 / 50 Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Stone County

– Rural area: 99.2% (442 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 445 square miles

— #62 largest county in state, #2,284 nationwide

– Population density: 41.0 people / square mile (18,276 residents)

— #40 lowest density county in state, #1,496 nationwide

9 / 50 Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Montgomery County

– Rural area: 99.2% (404 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 407 square miles

— #77 largest county in state, #2,484 nationwide

– Population density: 24.7 people / square mile (10,068 residents)

— #24 lowest density county in state, #1,055 nationwide

10 / 50 Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Attala County

– Rural area: 99.3% (730 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.7% (5 square miles)

– Total land area: 735 square miles

— #11 largest county in state, #1,203 nationwide

– Population density: 25.1 people / square mile (18,437 residents)

— #25 lowest density county in state, #1,066 nationwide

11 / 50 Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Tippah County

– Rural area: 99.3% (455 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.7% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 458 square miles

— #59 largest county in state, #2,242 nationwide

– Population density: 48.1 people / square mile (22,018 residents)

— #50 lowest density county in state, #1,654 nationwide

12 / 50 Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Leake County

– Rural area: 99.3% (579 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.7% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 583 square miles

— #38 largest county in state, #1,685 nationwide

– Population density: 39.1 people / square mile (22,792 residents)

— #39 lowest density county in state, #1,455 nationwide

13 / 50 Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Winston County

– Rural area: 99.4% (603 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.6% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 607 square miles

— #32 largest county in state, #1,600 nationwide

– Population density: 30.0 people / square mile (18,229 residents)

— #31 lowest density county in state, #1,210 nationwide

14 / 50 Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Itawamba County

– Rural area: 99.4% (529 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.6% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 533 square miles

— #45 largest county in state, #1,956 nationwide

– Population density: 44.0 people / square mile (23,462 residents)

— #42 lowest density county in state, #1,556 nationwide

15 / 50 Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Marshall County

– Rural area: 99.4% (702 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.6% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 706 square miles

— #17 largest county in state, #1,307 nationwide

– Population density: 50.4 people / square mile (35,599 residents)

— #55 lowest density county in state, #1,701 nationwide

16 / 50 Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Quitman County

– Rural area: 99.4% (403 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.6% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 405 square miles

— #79 largest county in state, #2,500 nationwide

– Population density: 17.7 people / square mile (7,187 residents)

— #10 lowest density county in state, #818 nationwide

17 / 50 Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Humphreys County

– Rural area: 99.5% (416 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.6% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 418 square miles

— #68 largest county in state, #2,417 nationwide

– Population density: 20.0 people / square mile (8,389 residents)

— #15 lowest density county in state, #898 nationwide

18 / 50 dmtilley // Wikimedia Commons

#33. George County

– Rural area: 99.5% (476 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.5% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 479 square miles

— #52 largest county in state, #2,161 nationwide

– Population density: 50.0 people / square mile (23,917 residents)

— #54 lowest density county in state, #1,692 nationwide

19 / 50 Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Chickasaw County

– Rural area: 99.5% (499 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.5% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 502 square miles

— #48 largest county in state, #2,070 nationwide

– Population density: 34.3 people / square mile (17,193 residents)

— #33 lowest density county in state, #1,321 nationwide

20 / 50 Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wayne County

– Rural area: 99.5% (807 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.5% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 811 square miles

— #5 largest county in state, #1,044 nationwide

– Population density: 25.1 people / square mile (20,373 residents)

— #26 lowest density county in state, #1,068 nationwide

#30. Newton County

– Rural area: 99.5% (575 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.5% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 578 square miles

— #39 largest county in state, #1,707 nationwide

– Population density: 36.9 people / square mile (21,360 residents)

— #37 lowest density county in state, #1,394 nationwide

22 / 50 Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Simpson County

– Rural area: 99.5% (586 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.5% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 589 square miles

— #34 largest county in state, #1,661 nationwide

– Population density: 45.6 people / square mile (26,888 residents)

— #43 lowest density county in state, #1,595 nationwide

23 / 50 NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Yalobusha County

– Rural area: 99.5% (465 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.5% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 467 square miles

— #55 largest county in state, #2,203 nationwide

– Population density: 26.5 people / square mile (12,367 residents)

— #28 lowest density county in state, #1,109 nationwide

24 / 50 Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Tunica County

– Rural area: 99.6% (453 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.4% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 455 square miles

— #60 largest county in state, #2,253 nationwide

– Population density: 22.0 people / square mile (9,988 residents)

— #18 lowest density county in state, #958 nationwide

25 / 50 Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Noxubee County

– Rural area: 99.7% (693 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.3% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 695 square miles

— #20 largest county in state, #1,340 nationwide

– Population density: 15.4 people / square mile (10,700 residents)

— #7 lowest density county in state, #748 nationwide

26 / 50 Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Tallahatchie County

– Rural area: 99.7% (643 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.3% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 645 square miles

— #27 largest county in state, #1,470 nationwide

– Population density: 21.9 people / square mile (14,158 residents)

— #17 lowest density county in state, #954 nationwide

27 / 50 Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Holmes County

– Rural area: 99.8% (755 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (1 square miles)

– Total land area: 757 square miles

— #10 largest county in state, #1,163 nationwide

– Population density: 23.4 people / square mile (17,737 residents)

— #21 lowest density county in state, #1,020 nationwide

28 / 50 Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Covington County

– Rural area: 100.0% (414 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 414 square miles

— #72 largest county in state, #2,442 nationwide

– Population density: 45.9 people / square mile (18,978 residents)

— #45 lowest density county in state, #1,600 nationwide

29 / 50 Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Tishomingo County

– Rural area: 100.0% (424 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 424 square miles

— #65 largest county in state, #2,386 nationwide

– Population density: 45.8 people / square mile (19,441 residents)

— #44 lowest density county in state, #1,599 nationwide

30 / 50 Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Walthall County

– Rural area: 100.0% (404 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 404 square miles

— #81 largest county in state, #2,504 nationwide

– Population density: 35.8 people / square mile (14,477 residents)

— #34 lowest density county in state, #1,364 nationwide

31 / 50 Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lawrence County

– Rural area: 100.0% (431 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 431 square miles

— #64 largest county in state, #2,359 nationwide

– Population density: 29.3 people / square mile (12,633 residents)

— #30 lowest density county in state, #1,190 nationwide

32 / 50 Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jefferson Davis County

– Rural area: 100.0% (408 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 408 square miles

— #76 largest county in state, #2,472 nationwide

– Population density: 27.8 people / square mile (11,339 residents)

— #29 lowest density county in state, #1,143 nationwide

33 / 50 Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Smith County

– Rural area: 100.0% (636 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 636 square miles

— #28 largest county in state, #1,498 nationwide

– Population density: 25.2 people / square mile (16,009 residents)

— #27 lowest density county in state, #1,070 nationwide

34 / 50 Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Calhoun County

– Rural area: 100.0% (587 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 587 square miles

— #36 largest county in state, #1,673 nationwide

– Population density: 24.7 people / square mile (14,499 residents)

— #23 lowest density county in state, #1,054 nationwide

35 / 50 NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jasper County

– Rural area: 100.0% (676 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 676 square miles

— #25 largest county in state, #1,387 nationwide

– Population density: 24.4 people / square mile (16,505 residents)

— #22 lowest density county in state, #1,050 nationwide

36 / 50 NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Webster County

– Rural area: 100.0% (421 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 421 square miles

— #67 largest county in state, #2,406 nationwide

– Population density: 23.2 people / square mile (9,768 residents)

— #20 lowest density county in state, #1,009 nationwide

37 / 50 Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clarke County

– Rural area: 100.0% (692 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 692 square miles

— #22 largest county in state, #1,354 nationwide

– Population density: 22.8 people / square mile (15,770 residents)

— #19 lowest density county in state, #993 nationwide

38 / 50 Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Benton County

– Rural area: 100.0% (407 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 407 square miles

— #78 largest county in state, #2,489 nationwide

– Population density: 20.2 people / square mile (8,232 residents)

— #16 lowest density county in state, #904 nationwide

39 / 50 Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Choctaw County

– Rural area: 100.0% (418 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 418 square miles

— #69 largest county in state, #2,418 nationwide

– Population density: 19.8 people / square mile (8,277 residents)

— #14 lowest density county in state, #890 nationwide

40 / 50 Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Greene County

– Rural area: 100.0% (713 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 713 square miles

— #16 largest county in state, #1,283 nationwide

– Population density: 19.1 people / square mile (13,645 residents)

— #13 lowest density county in state, #858 nationwide

41 / 50 Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Claiborne County

– Rural area: 100.0% (487 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 487 square miles

— #51 largest county in state, #2,133 nationwide

– Population density: 18.6 people / square mile (9,089 residents)

— #12 lowest density county in state, #845 nationwide

42 / 50 Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Perry County

– Rural area: 100.0% (647 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 647 square miles

— #26 largest county in state, #1,460 nationwide

– Population density: 18.5 people / square mile (12,006 residents)

— #11 lowest density county in state, #837 nationwide

43 / 50 Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Amite County

– Rural area: 100.0% (730 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 730 square miles

— #12 largest county in state, #1,212 nationwide

– Population density: 17.0 people / square mile (12,412 residents)

— #9 lowest density county in state, #800 nationwide

44 / 50 Zeamays // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Carroll County

– Rural area: 100.0% (628 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 628 square miles

— #30 largest county in state, #1,531 nationwide

– Population density: 16.0 people / square mile (10,070 residents)

— #8 lowest density county in state, #770 nationwide

45 / 50 Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jefferson County

– Rural area: 100.0% (520 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 520 square miles

— #46 largest county in state, #2,005 nationwide

– Population density: 13.9 people / square mile (7,225 residents)

— #6 lowest density county in state, #705 nationwide

46 / 50 Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin County

– Rural area: 100.0% (564 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 564 square miles

— #42 largest county in state, #1,828 nationwide

– Population density: 13.7 people / square mile (7,733 residents)

— #5 lowest density county in state, #695 nationwide

47 / 50 Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wilkinson County

– Rural area: 100.0% (678 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 678 square miles

— #24 largest county in state, #1,383 nationwide

– Population density: 13.1 people / square mile (8,875 residents)

— #4 lowest density county in state, #676 nationwide

48 / 50 NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Kemper County

– Rural area: 100.0% (766 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 766 square miles

— #8 largest county in state, #1,133 nationwide

– Population density: 13.0 people / square mile (9,943 residents)

— #3 lowest density county in state, #673 nationwide

49 / 50 Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Sharkey County

– Rural area: 100.0% (432 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 432 square miles

— #63 largest county in state, #2,350 nationwide

– Population density: 10.2 people / square mile (4,404 residents)

— #2 lowest density county in state, #586 nationwide

50 / 50 Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Issaquena County

– Rural area: 100.0% (413 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 413 square miles

— #73 largest county in state, #2,447 nationwide

– Population density: 3.3 people / square mile (1,361 residents)

— #1 lowest density county in state, #256 nationwide

Article republished via Stacker.