Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Mississippi from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.



Lacey Chabert

Born: Purvis, Mississippi, USA (9/30/1982)

Known for:

— Gretchen Wieners in “Mean Girls” (2004)

— Penny Robinson in “Lost in Space” (1998)

— Amanda Becker in “Not Another Teen Movie” (2001)



Laura Bailey

Born: Biloxi, Mississippi, USA (5/28/1981)

Known for:

— Vex’ahlia Vessar / Vex in “The Legend of Vox Machina” (2022)

— Polina Petrova in “Call of Duty: Vanguard” (2021)

— Abby in “The Last of Us: Part II” (2020)



Diane Ladd

Born: Meridian, Mississippi, USA (11/29/1935)

Known for:

— Marietta Fortune in “Wild at Heart” (1990)

— Mimi in “Joy” (2015)

— Ida Sessions in “Chinatown” (1974)



Sela Ward

Born: Meridian, Mississippi, USA (7/11/1956)

Known for:

— President Lanford in “Independence Day: Resurgence” (2016)

— Sharon Schieber in “Gone Girl” (2014)

— Helen Kimble in “The Fugitive” (1993)



Faith Hill

Born: Jackson, Mississippi, USA (9/21/1967)

Known for:

— Sarah Sunderson in “The Stepford Wives” (2004)

— Soundtrack in “Pearl Harbor” (2001)

— Soundtrack in "Practical Magic" (1998)



Mary Elizabeth Ellis

Born: Laurel, Mississippi, USA (5/11/1979)

Known for:

— Michelle Chambers in “Masterminds” (2016)

— Margaret in “Free State of Jones” (2016)

— Waitress / Manager in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (2005-2019)



Stella Stevens

Born: Yazoo City, Mississippi, USA (10/1/1938)

Known for:

— Linda Rogo in “The Poseidon Adventure” (1972)

— Gail Hendricks in “The Silencers” (1966)

— Stella Purdy in “The Nutty Professor” (1963)



Tig Notaro

Born: Jackson, Mississippi, USA (3/24/1971)

Known for:

— Tig in “One Mississippi” (2015-2017)

— Marianne Peters in “Army of the Dead” (2021)

— Actress in “Tig Notaro: Drawn” (2021)



Candice Patton

Born: Jackson, Mississippi, USA (6/24/1985)

Known for:

— Iris West-Allen / Iris West / Millie Foss in “The Flash” (2014-2021)

— Sgt. Halway in “The Guest” (2014)

— Dana in “Commander and Chief” (2012)



Taylor Spreitler

Born: Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA (10/23/1993)

Known for:

— Mia McCormick / Mia in “Days of Our Lives” (2009-2010)

— Hannah Green in “Girl on the Edge” (2015)

— Marissa in "Amityville: The Awakening" (2017)



Finn Carter

Born: Greenville, Mississippi, USA (3/9/1960)

Known for:

— Rhonda LeBeck in “Tremors” (1990)

— Sierra Esteban Reyes / Sierra Esteban / Sierra Montgomery / Sierra Montgomery Reyes / Sierra Esteban Montgomery / Sierra Reyes in “As the World Turns” (1985-1988)

— Nina Sachie in “How I Got Into College” (1989)



Brandy Norwood

Born: McComb, Mississippi, USA (2/11/1979)

Known for:

— Karla Wilson in “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” (1998)

— Moesha Mitchell / Self in “Moesha” (1996-2001)

— Leah in “Osmosis Jones” (2001)



Anne Whitfield

Born: Oxford, Mississippi, USA (8/27/1938)

Known for:

— Susan Waverly in “White Christmas” (1954)

— Mrs. Dawes in “Tick, Tick, Tick” (1970)

— Mrs. Henderson / Herodias in “Cookie’s Fortune” (1999)



Nikki Griffin

Born: Vicksburg, Mississippi, USA (4/16/1978)

Known for:

— Cindy – Clay’s Girlfriend in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006)

— Katie Johnson in “The Dukes of Hazzard” (2005)

— Jess Sathers in “The O.C.” (2005-2006)



Allie Grant

Born: Tupelo, Mississippi, USA (2/14/1994)

Known for:

— Rogue Leader / Kimmy in “Fanboys” (2009)

— Club Girl in “The Runaways” (2010)

— Remy Baker in "Struck by Lightning" (2012)



Oprah Winfrey

Born: Kosciusko, Mississippi, USA (1/29/1954)

Known for:

— Producer in “The Oprah Winfrey Show” (1986-2011)

— Gloria Gaines in “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” (2013)

— Mrs. Which in “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018)



Geneva Carr

Born: Jackson, Mississippi, USA (5/6/1971)

Known for:

— Viagra Nurse #2 in “Love & Other Drugs” (2010)

— Woman at Fertility Clinic in “It’s Complicated” (2009)

— Ginny’s Friend in “Wonder Wheel” (2017)



Jamie Lynn Spears

Born: McComb, Mississippi, USA (4/4/1991)

Known for:

— Young Lucy in “Crossroads” (2002)

— Zoey Brooks in “Zoey 101” (2005-2008)

— Mandy Ferner in “Miss Guided” (2008)



Simbi Kali

Born: Jackson, Mississippi, USA (4/28/1971)

Known for:

— Nina in “3rd Rock from the Sun” (1996-2001)

— Alma Givens in “We Were Soldiers” (2002)

— Amanda in “Detroit: Become Human” (2018)



Mary Ann Mobley

Born: Biloxi, Mississippi, USA (2/17/1937)

Died: 12/9/2014

Known for:

— Teresa ‘Terry’ Taylor in “Get Yourself a College Girl” (1964)

— Crystal Walker in “Mission: Impossible” (1966)

— Cindy / Denise / Girl / Sugar / Teri in "Burke's Law" (1963-1965)



Symba

Born: Gulfport, Mississippi, USA (7/6/1970)

Known for:

— Jack’s Dancing Partner in “L.A. Confidential” (1997)

— Aluura in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (1998)

— Bar Dancer in “Star Trek: Voyager” (1996)



Cynthia Geary

Born: Jackson, Mississippi, USA (3/21/1965)

Known for:

— Shelly Marie Tambo / Sally in “Northern Exposure” (1990-1995)

— Kellie Frost in “8 Seconds” (1994)

— Sara in “The Awakening” (1995)



Mary Alice

Born: Indianola, Mississippi, USA (12/3/1941)

Known for:

— The Oracle in “The Matrix Revolutions” (2003)

— Nurse Margaret in “Awakenings” (1990)

— Marguerite Peck in “I’ll Fly Away” (1992)



Jen Richards

Born: Natchez, Mississippi, USA (1/30/1976)

Known for:

— Violet in “Her Story” (2016)

— Margo Fairchild in “Mrs. Fletcher” (2019)

— Actress in “There You Are” (2018)



Victoria Paige Watkins

Born: Gulfport, Mississippi, USA (9/3/2008)

Known for:

— Piper in “Two Lane Blacktop”

— Sarah in “Gain” (2022)

— Lucas in "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" (2021)



Lynn Hamilton

Born: Yazoo City, Mississippi, USA (4/25/1930)

Known for:

— Donna Harris / Landlady in “Sanford and Son” (1972-1977)

— Trudy in “The Golden Girls” (1988)

— Alice Morgan #2 in “Port Charles” (1999)



Tonea Stewart

Born: Greenwood, Mississippi, USA (2/3/1947)

Known for:

— Gwen Hailey in “A Time to Kill” (1996)

— Mrs. Walker in “Mississippi Burning” (1988)

— Aunt Marion in “Girls Trip” (2017)



Katherine Bailess

Born: Vicksburg, Mississippi, USA (4/24/1980)

Known for:

— Kyle Hart in “Hit the Floor” (2013-2018)

— Erica Marsh in “One Tree Hill” (2005)

— Girl / Stephanie in “Gilmore Girls” (2004)



Beah Richards

Born: Vicksburg, Mississippi, USA (7/12/1920)

Died: 9/14/2000

Known for:

— Mrs. Prentice in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967)

— Drug Counselor in “Drugstore Cowboy” (1989)

— Aunt Ethel in “Sanford and Son” (1972)



Brenda Venus

Born: Biloxi, Mississippi, USA (11/10/1947)

Known for:

— Hooker in “48 Hrs.” (1982)

— Adriann in “Deathsport” (1978)

— George in "The Eiger Sanction" (1975)



Annelle Hayes

Born: Tupelo, Mississippi, USA (11/13/1924)

Died: 3/25/2013

Known for:

— Belle Aragon in “Two Rode Together” (1961)

— Gloria Turner in “The Aquanauts” (1960)

— Margaret Burns in “Hazel” (1961)



Angela Kerecz

Born: Waynesboro, Mississippi, USA (7/29/1972)

Known for:

— Angela in “S.O.U.L.”

— Spirit in “Shining Spirit”

— Angela in “Souls Collide” (2014)



Hattie Winston

Born: Lexington, Mississippi, USA (3/3/1945)

Known for:

— Mrs. Todd in “Beverly Hills Cop III” (1994)

— Simone in “Jackie Brown” (1997)

— Margaret Wyborn in “Becker” (1998-2004)



Jessica Lemon Wilkinson

Born: Mississippi, USA (8/12/1976)

Known for:

— Mrs. Armstid in “As I Lay Dying” (2013)

— Detective in “Starve” (2014)

— Becky Thomas in “I Killed My BFF” (2015)



Trinitee

Born: Jackson, Mississippi, USA (4/12/2006)

Known for:

— Judy Cooper / Self in “K.C. Undercover” (2015-2018)

— Tamika in “Mixed-ish” (2019-2021)

— Brianna in "All About the Washingtons" (2018)



Candiace Dillard

Born: Biloxi, Mississippi, USA (12/14/1986)

Known for:

— Kacey in “The Cure”

— Nikki in “Water in a Broken Glass” (2018)

— Denise in “We Go Deep” (2021)



Cassi Davis

Born: Holly Springs, Mississippi, USA (7/31/1964)

Known for:

— Aunt Bam in “A Madea Family Funeral” (2019)

— Ella Payne in “House of Payne” (2006-2021)

— Aunt Bam in “Madea’s Big Happy Family” (2011)



Juanita Moore

Born: Greenwood, Mississippi, USA (10/19/1914)

Died: 1/1/2014

Known for:

— Annie Johnson in “Imitation of Life” (1959)

— Kenny’s Grandmother in “The Kid” (2000)

— Shirley Lorraine in “Ransom!” (1956)



Willow Hale

Born: Gulfport, Mississippi, USA (8/21/1955)

Known for:

— Robin / Robin Hinton / The Seer in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (2018)

— Elaine Keane in “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” (2011)

— Barbara in “Away from It All” (2022)



Anne Neyland

Born: Gulfport, Mississippi, USA (8/23/1934)

Died: 4/24/2019

Known for:

— Laury Jackson in “Jailhouse Rock” (1957)

— Theresa ‘Terry’ Lindsay in “Motorcycle Gang” (1957)

— Virginia Kelly in "Hidden Fear" (1957)



Peggy Dow

Born: Columbia, Mississippi, USA (3/18/1928)

Known for:

— Miss Kelly in “Harvey” (1950)

— Patricia Monahan in “Woman in Hiding” (1950)

— Ellen Bennett in “Shakedown” (1950)



Carrie MacLemore

Born: Brandon, Mississippi, USA (3/19/1987)

Known for:

— Heather in “Damsels in Distress” (2011)

— Lucy Kozlowski in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2005)

— Rosalin in “Guiding Light” (2003)



Alexandra Wright

Born: Cleveland, Mississippi, USA (5/25/1988)

Known for:

— Madison’s Mother in “This Is Us” (2021)

— Megan Harper in “Chicago P.D.” (2021)

— Detective Brooks / Detective Cameron Brooks in “Solve” (2020)



Krystal Summers

Born: Laurel, Mississippi, USA (not available)

Known for:

— Bubbles Cliquot in “Ticked-Off Trannies with Knives” (2010)

— Janice Jeffress in “Dead Don’t Die in Dallas” (2019)

— Mallory Clarkson in “Incubus: New Beginnings” (2022)



Mary Catherine Garrison

Born: Clarksdale, Mississippi, USA (12/19/1973)

Known for:

— Jill in “Begin Again” (2013)

— Erin in “30 Rock” (2009)

— Sophie Brookheimer in "Veep" (2013-2019)



Carlisle Forrester

Born: Oxford, Mississippi, USA (11/21/1985

Known for:

— Mariah in “Now or Never” (2009)

— Farrah in “Southern Decadence” (2018)

— North Carolina in “Miss Castaway and the Island Girls” (2004)



Ruth Ford

Born: Brookhaven, Mississippi, USA (7/7/1911)

Died: 8/12/2009

Known for:

— Lucille Early in “Musical Comedy Time” (1951)

— Mrs. Billings in “Too Much Johnson” (1938)

— Ruth Gibson in “Woman Who Came Back” (1945)



Note: Stacker content has been republished pursuant to CC BY-NC 4.0.

