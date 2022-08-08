MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of threatening a mass shooting at an event in downtown Memphis last month had all but one of his attempted murder charges dropped Monday.

Elijah Hyman appeared in court Monday morning. The 28-year-old had been facing 30 counts of attempted murder, along with dozens of firearms charges and a terrorism charge.

But defense and prosecutors agreed to dismiss all the charges, except one for attempted murder. The case now goes to the grand jury.

Hyman’s attorney said a mental evaluation on her client is complete, but the results have not yet been made public.

Hyman was arrested July 16 at the Chisca apartments on Main Street, where police said he had several weapons stored.

He allegedly told officers that he was distraught due to a breakup with his girlfriend, and that he wanted to kill himself and people who were leaving Yo Gotti’s Birthday Bash, an event that was being held nearby at FedExForum.

Court documents state that Hyman told officers he wanted to “shoot as many people as he could. Just like on TV.”

Hyman’s lawyer last month entered a plea of not guilty, citing mental health issues and saying Hyman had called 911.

His next court date has not been set.