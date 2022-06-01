MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s summertime in the Mid-South, and that means hordes of mosquitoes are the norm in many backyards.

A new online tool is forecasting “very high” mosquito numbers for the area this week. In fact, most Mid-South zip codes range from High to Severe.

The Off!Cast mosquito forecast was developed by Off! insect repellent with Google. The company says it can predict mosquito populations by zip code for seven days in advance.

The company says the tool is updated daily with 15 billion weather data points and 33 billion mosquito trap data points.

Only 14% of Americans use bug spray before they leave the house, the company says. Being an insect repellent company, of course, they recommend more people do so.

You can try out the tool here.