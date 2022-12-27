GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee.

Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home.

The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the worst ammonia levels the group has recorded to date.

Many of the dogs also have injuries from being neglected.

The animals were transported to a rescue center outside of Nashville for care.

Photo by Animal Rescue Corps

