MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police made a drug bust worth more than $160,000 in Whitehaven earlier this month.

Anthony Shaw, Jalen Sanders, and Danielle Robinson have all been charged with drug possession. Shaw and Sanders also face gun charges.

Officers located the three at a home on the 1300 block of Eason Avenue in Whitehaven on August 12. A K-9 officer alerted to the odor of narcotics throughout the building. police said.

Detectives located 29.6 grams of marijuana, ecstasy pills, oxycodone pills, several handguns, an assault rifle, digital scales, and 1 kilo of fentanyl, according to MPD’s Facebook page.

Police then went to Robinson’s home where they say they found an additional 79.47 grams of marijuana, which also belonged to Anthony Shaw.