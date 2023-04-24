MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School Board voted Monday night to reset and regroup before deciding what’s next in their search for the next superintendent.

There were clapbacks and confusion at Monday’s special called Memphis Shelby County Schools meeting to decide how to proceed in the currently paused search for the district’s next superintendent.

“I don’t have trust in the process no more,” said MSCS board member Stephanie Love.

Board members voted unanimously to prolong the search and set a date within two weeks to regroup in the form of a public retreat.

Previously, some members expressed concern about whether or not the HYA search firm followed policy while reviewing the qualifications of applicants.

For the first time Monday night, finalist interim Superintendent Toni Williams weighed in…

“I did not have a plan to be superintendent,” Williams said. “I have been transparent and upfront and respectful with both the board and the community when I made the decision to apply for the superintendent position.”

We were blocked by armed security guards from asking individual board members questions until two members were presented to the media.

“I think people have to respect the fact it’s a new process. None of us have ever done this process before. We want to reset, and we want to get it right,” said MSCS Board Chair Althea Greene.

The delay comes as dozens of parents voice their concerns. Keith said the reset will allow the board to make sure they can address the issues.

“Two weeks will give us time to get our heads together to make sure that all the complaints the community has brought that we can address some of those,” said Williams.

The board said they will get together in the coming days to decide what that retreat will look like and then share that information with the public.