MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A concert by rapper Moneybagg Yo that was set for Sept. 30 at FedExForum has been postponed, the arena said Tuesday.

Refunds will be issued where tickets were purchased. No reason for the postponement was provided, and FedExForum did not say when the concert would be resceduled.

The Memphis rapper’s Larger Than Life Tour also included FINESSE2TYMES, Big Boogie and others on the bill. The Memphis date was supposed to be the final homecoming show after a 23-city tour.

Other shows at FedExForum, including AEW Wrestling on Oct. 21 and Stevie Nicks on Oct. 28, are proceeding as planned.

A week and a half ago, a concert at the FedExForum by rapper Lil Baby was halted after shots were fired inside the arena, injuring one person. Rapper Drake cancelled two shows planned at FedExForum earlier this year after the first show was rescheduled.