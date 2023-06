MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Moneybagg Yo will bring his Larger Than Life Tour to the FedExForum in Memphis on Sept. 30.

Guests on the bill include Finesse2Tymes, Sexy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie and YTB Fatt.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Sign up for presale here.

Moneybagg Yo, known for hits like “Said Sum” and compilations with GloRilla and DaBaby, also opened a restaurant in Memphis earlier this year. He played Beale Street Music Festival in 2022.