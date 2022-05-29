MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after officers said he fired several shots at a man before shooting the victim’s mother.

Officers received an aggravated assault call in March in the 1300 block of Galther Avenue. The victim said he was in the backyard when he saw a man, who he identified as “Rambo,” exit the back door of the house holding an assault rifle.

The victim told officers Rambo pointed the gun at the victim and fired several shots. Officers said the victim then ran across the street.

Officers said the victim’s brother and mother were standing in the hallway of a house across the street when they heard gunshots. Rambo then entered the front door of their house saying, “where he at.”

Police said Rambo pointed the gun at the brother’s head and fired a shot. Rambo continued to fire shots, and the victim’s mother was struck twice in her backside.

The victim told officers he and Rambo, later identified as Richard Erby, were having conflict because Erby sold the victim a stolen vehicle.

The victim’s mother was taken to the hospital. The victim and his brother did not have any injuries.

Erby was charged with attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary and reckless endangerment.

He is expected to appear in court on May 31.