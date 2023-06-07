MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault in a shooting that sent two of his relatives to the hospital over Memorial Day weekend.

Police say, Trevion Guy, 25, shot two of his cousins in the 2000 block of Pamela Drive. One of the victims was shot in the chest, and the other in the arm.

Teens in the neighborhood, who did not want to be identified, said the shooting happened during a family gathering on the street.

2000 block of Pamela (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

They said they saw two people arguing, and a man go into a house and come back out with a gun. They said he fired two shots into the air before turning the gun toward a group of people in the street.

“He was shooting everywhere, and everyone was running,” said one witness.

Another teen said he was riding his bike when the bullets started flying, and he dove for cover.

“I was hiding behind a car protecting some college boy. He ducked, and he didn’t move after that,” he said.

Guy’s mother told officers her son has anger issues, and during an argument with his cousin, he pulled out a gun. Police said one of the cousins also pulled a gun and said the other cousin was shot when he tried to break up the fight.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

The victims were not seriously hurt. Witnesses, though, said it could have been much worse.

“The thing that blew me away is kids were out there playing hopscotch, and he just started shooting everywhere,” one witness said.

Guy is being held on a $175,000 bond and will be arraigned on Thursday.