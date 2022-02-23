MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect who drove away with a woman’s car while her 12-year-old daughter was still inside.



MPD said in a Facebook post, a man was seen lurking near the vehicle around 2:50 PM on Wednesday outside the Rice Bowl of Getwell.



Police said the man entered the running 2013 Ford Escape and drove off with the child still inside the car.



Photos courtesy: MPD

According to police, the mother chased down her vehicle and was able to catch up to it in traffic. She then managed grabbed the child out of the backseat.

MPD said the 2013 Ford Escape was last seen heading southbound on Getwell.



The 12-year-old told investigators the suspect cursed at her and also had silver duct tape.



No arrests have been made in this case, and it is an active investigation.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.