MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New video footage has been released in a deadly shooting that killed two teen girls and injured two others, including a baby, at a Whitehaven gas station.

The mother of one of the girls who lost her life the night of Dec. 3, 2021 says she won’t be at peace until the killers are caught.

The murders happened at a Marathon gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard. Investigators want you to look closely at video footage in hopes of identifying who was inside a Black Nissan Altima.

“I still fight with this every day. Every moment that’s all I think about, is my baby,” said LaPorsha Woods.

Woods is still mourning the loss of her daughter, 16-year-old Breuna Woods.

“I wish she could come home,” Woods said. “I wish I could talk to her. I still text her phone everyday, as if she was here.”

Breuna was a Wooddale High cheerleader. She had just finished cheering at a game and was in the car with friends when she died.

“That was my first everything. My first love. My best friend. Like, she was my person,” Woods said.

Memphis Police say Breunna was inside a red Infiniti with two other teen girls and an infant.

You can see the suspect’s vehicle approach the victim’s car and someone at the next pump fall to the ground ducking for cover.

Breuna died at the scene along with 15-year-old Phillexus Buchanan.

Another 16-year-old year old and her baby boy were taken to the hospital in critical condition..

Detectives were able to recover the suspect’s car but still have no details on who may have pulled the trigger, despite the gas station being crowded.

With the case now unsolved for over a year, Woods is hoping justice is around the corner..

“I want they mama to cry like I cry,” she said. “I ain’t wishing death on nobody but they took my child so I want the max on whatever time they get.”

At this time police say no arrests have been made. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.