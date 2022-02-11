MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A mom was charged after police say she threatened to shoot up an elementary school while she was picking her child up Thursday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, Mikeisha Lanier became “irate” after a Sheffield Elementary School teacher told her she had to wait until school was dismissed to pick up her child.

A school security officer got involved and talked to Lanier before she could leave with her child.

Police said the pair were walking out of the school when Lanier said “Let me go before I shoot this place up.”

A teacher overheard what Lanier said and told the security officer, who already knew Lanier from past interactions. The officer informed police about the threat

Officers arrested Lanier at her home Thursday for threat of mass violence on school property. Police said she also had several active warrants.

Lanier later told police she did go to Sheffield Elementary and was upset about the situation, but denied threatening the school.

She is due in court Feb. 14.