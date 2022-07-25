MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of stealing his mother’s air conditioning unit and other items from her home on a 100-degree day.

It happened Sunday in the 4300 block of Elliston Road.

The victim told police she came home and discovered her AC unit worth around $1,000 and ring camera valued at $200 were both missing.

The woman said she checked her surveillance video and saw her son, John Kiihnl walking away from her home with several items in his hands.

Police said they found Kiihnl, 37, nearby in the 400 block of New Willow. They also discovered a screwdriver in his left pocket.

Officer said Kiiihnl waived his Miranda rights and admitted to breaking into his mother’s home through an unlocked door and taking her AC unit and other items belonging to her.

Kiihnl was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, and possession of burglary tools.

He is being held on a $60,000 dollar bond.