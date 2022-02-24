MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis mom had just seconds to react after she saw a man jump into her SUV and drive off with her 12-year-old daughter inside.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Rice Bowl restaurant on Getwell in Parkway Village.

“It had been raining, and my 12-year-old wanted to stay in the back of the car, and I kept the car running and didn’t think much about it,” said Cameka Williams.

Williams said she was inside picking up her order when the man got in her Ford Escape and tried to drive off the lot on to Getwell.

She said her first instinct was to chase after the vehicle.

“I got the chance to grab the back of the truck and started pulling on the door, and I was like let her go, let my daughter out,” said Williams.

She said her daughter was also hitting the man with her cell phone.

Willams said thanks to the heavy traffic along Getwell, the man could not pull out of the business right away, and she was able to rescue her daughter.

Recognize him?

“My whole life flashed before my eyes,” she said. “All I could see was my baby gone. I couldn’t let that happen even if I had to jump in front of that truck.”

Williams said police could use GPS tracking to recover her Ford Escape less than two miles away at an abandoned apartment complex. She believes the man was after her daughter the whole time.

“I think he had some duct tape in his hand,” Williams said. ” He was going to try and take my baby somewhere.”

She said the man stole her purse and several other items in her vehicle.

If you recognize the man. call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH