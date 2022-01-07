MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis woman says a carjacking outside her South Memphis home Monday night cost her her job and sense of security.

Three men were arrested Tuesday in Raleigh after police said they tried to run from officers in the stolen vehicle.

Police said Nicholas Wright, Jeremiah Jones, and James Rosser all bailed out of the vehicle at Brookview Cove and Shoolfield.

Officers also recovered two rifles but said a fourth suspect got away.

“Thank goodness they didn’t shoot any of us. Thank God,” said the victim. “I’m very blessed about that.”

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she and her 12-year-old son had just pulled into their driveway at the Edgewood Mobile Home Community when two men jumped out of a vehicle, pointed guns at her, and told her to hand over her car keys.

“My son was in my car with me on the passenger side. All I could think of was his safety. I blocked their vision to make sure they didn’t shoot my child,” she said.

She said after she lost her only means of transportation, she lost her job and now owes the city towing and storage fees for her recovered vehicle.

“I don’t know if it was totaled,” she said. “Everything I have, I have worked hard for, and it sucks to get something taken away.”

She said her son’s expensive taekwondo equipment was inside her stolen car and said her son, who has autism, was traumatized by the whole ordeal.

“He saw everything. He saw guns,” she said. “It shook me but my child is really shaken and I feel like it shouldn’t have happened. Period.”

Still, she said she feels bad for the young men who committed the crime and is praying for them. They are facing charges of evading arrest and carjacking.

The woman’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with mounting bills. If you would like to contribute click right here.