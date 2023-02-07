ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home.

Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment. SCSO said four children were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff’s department said a school counselor at Donelson Elementary contacted DCS about possible child abuse after the young girl wrote a story about an argument between her parents that ended with gunfire.

“Mother and father got into a fight. Mom told him to get out because he was smoking too much. Father hit mother in the eye. Mother said look what you’ve done,” the kindergartner wrote. “Mother got the gun from under the bed. I was in the living room, and my sisters and brother were in the room. Mother pulled the gun on father and shot three times. The bullets hit the wall. Mother told him to sleep in his car in the driveway and not to come back or she will shoot him again.”

When deputies got to Johnson’s home, they said she was walking around the house. Johnson told them she had been locked out for an hour and that her one-year-old and four-year-old were inside.

Deputies forced open the garage door, and Arlington firefighters checked the children, who appeared to be fine.

Deputies said they observed several bullet holes in the living room wall, the bedroom wall, and the hallway wall.

Kaydra Johnson (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

They said Johnson admitted to firing at least two shots at her husband but said it was after he entered the home without her permission and hit her with his fist and a vacuum cleaner. She had a cut and bruising around her right eye.

Johnson said three of her children were sitting on the couch, and a fourth child was in the bathroom during the fight. She said her husband was not hurt.

DCS gave custody of two children to their grandmother and two to their aunt, and deputies seized two guns from the home.

She was released from jail on her own recognizance and is scheduled to go before a judge on February 23.