MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman who allegedly threatened to shoot up her daughter’s elementary school in March was booked in the Shelby County Jail this week after failing to make a court appearance.

Kiera Walton, 31, was released on a $500 bond.

Police said Walton was at Florida-Kansas Elementary School when she threatened staff and others at the school with bodily harm. School employees said Walton said, “I’m gonna go get a gun, and I’m gonna air this place out.”

When officers arrived at the school on West Olive Avenue, they said Walton was still there and admitted to getting into an altercation with staff members.

Kiera Walton. Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Walton was released with just a citation and charged with threat of mass violence on school property, a misdemeanor.

Walton is scheduled to be back in court on September 15.