MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A parent accused of assaulting two teacher’s assistants inside a school was in court Wednesday morning.

According to Memphis Police Department, 38-year-old Shana Disroe entered Sharpe Elementary through an unlocked back door near the cafeteria.

The teacher’s assistants told police that Disroe felt like her son was being disrespected and she immediately became verbally aggressive with them.

After one assistant asked Disroe to sign a disciplinary form regarding her child acting out, the mother allegedly acted out, swinging her fist at one of the assistants but missing and hitting the assistant standing next to her.

Police say Disroe’s son then pushed one of the assistants.

Disroe was arrested and charged with assault.

Disroe allegedly entered the school through an unlocked door. Leaving school doors unlocked will be a costly violation if a new law pushed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is passed.

A group of Memphis Shelby County School teachers traveled to Nashville to meet with lawmakers on Monday. They discussed school safety and a bill that would allow teachers to carry guns in school.

Some teachers like Rosemary Winters are against those solutions.

“We haven’t trained to hold guns, we have not been through training to carry weapons, so I am totally against guns in our school district,” Winters said.

However, school board members are still trying to find ways to make schools safer.

It will cost MSCS more than $6 million to reinforce security, and another proposal includes spending more than $800,000 on everything from security cameras to intercoms, and alarm systems.

These two contracts still need full approval.