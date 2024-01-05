MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School will be closed Friday due to lack of heat.
Additionally, all after-school programs have also been postponed.
The school said it will take the day to ensure that the building is ready for learning. It will reopen on Monday, January 8, according to Principal Perry.