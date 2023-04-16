MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light, Gas and Water is working to restore power after over 24,000 customers were affected by storms Saturday night.
By Sunday afternoon, that number is down to over 10,000 customers. MLGW said they have 35 tree trimming crews working around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
Customers are encouraged to report outages or other concerns to the following:
Outage Reporting: 901-544-6500
Emergency: 901-528-4465 (This number should be treated like 911. Gas leaks, electrical lines down.)
Residential Contact Center: 901-544-6549
Online Outage Center: mlgw.com/home/outagecenter
In addition, MLGW reminds customers to reconsider touching any downed wires as they may be dangerous to the touch.