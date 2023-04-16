MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light, Gas and Water is working to restore power after over 24,000 customers were affected by storms Saturday night.

By Sunday afternoon, that number is down to over 10,000 customers. MLGW said they have 35 tree trimming crews working around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Customers are encouraged to report outages or other concerns to the following:

Outage Reporting: 901-544-6500

Emergency: 901-528-4465 (This number should be treated like 911. Gas leaks, electrical lines down.)

Residential Contact Center: 901-544-6549

Online Outage Center: mlgw.com/home/outagecenter

In addition, MLGW reminds customers to reconsider touching any downed wires as they may be dangerous to the touch.