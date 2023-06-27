MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers had their power restored Tuesday thanks to 90 crews working around the clock after Sunday’s storm, but there’s a race against the clock to get it back on before triple-digit temperatures arrive Thursday.

MLGW and Millington officials told us they are working tirelessly to bring electricity back to the area after Sunday’s storm.

“We had a very extensive and widespread damage, and it was throughout all of the city,” said Millington Public Safety Director Gary Graves.

Graves said crews were out today, and even more are called in for Wednesday. As of right now, there are still about 50 percent of residential neighborhoods without power.

“We’re making progress. It’s going to take time. Just bear with us because there’s a lot of restoration, particularly with the infrastructure, the lighting, electricity, and those types of things. All that stuff has got to be rebuilt,” Graves said.

One neighbor told us a big tree came down on three of her cars and they are completely totaled. But somehow, neighbors are managing to keep a positive attitude.

Bruce Boyer has lived in this neighborhood for 60 years. His sister lives across the street, and his mom lives up the road. He was out there for two days cleaning up his yard.

They’ve gotten his mom out of the house and into her granddaughter’s home with air conditioning. Boyer said he will continue to put up a good fight with Mother Nature.

“This heat don’t bother me at all. I love it,” Boyer said. “You can’t beat the people in Millington. Of course, 60 years will get you a couple friends that will admit to it.”

It’s that Millington community spirit that Graves is hoping shines through over the next few days of extreme heat. Check on your neighbors, call for help if you need it, and try to be patient.

“Each day, we hope to see some progress, and we’re seeing that now. We’re seeing more things come online, get back to in-service. So each 24 hours, we’re starting to see more progression. Things getting a little bit better,” Graves said.

A cooling center will open at the Baker Community Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Graves said it will be open every day until power is fully restored.