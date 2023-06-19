MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says it’s making process in its restoration process after severe storms tore through the Mid-South. According to MLGW’s power outage map, more than 8,000 customers are still without power.

Utility crews were on Castleman Street working to replace poles that were knocked down due to this weekend’s storms.

Carlitos Rivera, an MLGW customer, said when he woke up last night, he didn’t know where he was. “We’ve been without light for about 24 hours. I don’t know what’s going on. There’s a lot of elderly people here that I’m worried about.”

This weekend’s storms left thousands of Memphians in the dark. Downed tree limbs and power lines can still be spotted across the city.

MLGW says Sunday morning’s winds were up to 65 miles per hour, damaging trees and utility poles while causing some flash flooding. The utility company says they’ve requested the help of additional crews from across the region.

MLGW says they hope to have the majority of its customers’ lights back on by Tuesday evening. However, full restoration is expected Wednesday night.