MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis.

MLGW and Memphis police are releasing little information about the utility worker. Police say officers responded to a man-down call at Lamar Avenue and Tuggle road just before 10:30 a.m.

They said an individual was working when he fell from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lamar and Tuggle

Memphis Gas, Light and Water confirmed there was an incident involving one of their employees at Lamar and Tuggle but has not identified the victim or released any details about what happened. MLGW said the matter was under investigation.

In August, an MLGW worker was killed while working in a subdivision under construction in Millington.

Witnesses said Michael Nowlin was working on a primary line at a transformer box when they heard an explosion. At the time, MLGW said Nowlin was the 37th employee to have died in the line of duty.

Memphis police also said they are still investigating the accident that killed the MLGW worker Friday.