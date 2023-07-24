MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As MLGW and outside crews work on more complicated, isolated repairs following a series of storms, they are urging homeowners to check for damage to equipment in their yards like weatherheads.

MLGW said the number of power outages is shrinking after around 216,000 customers were impacted by severe storms that battered the greater Memphis area last week.

Monday, crews took on hundreds of smaller, more complex outages. MLGW said those outages require additional time. The utility company also said it has a plan in place to improve reliability and system resiliency.

In the meantime, if you’re still without power, homeowners are urged to check their weatherheads. A weatherhead is normally located above the roofline or attached to the side of a home, where the wiring connects to MLGW’s electric lines.

A weatherhead belongs to the homeowner and is a customer’s property.

MLGW’s Chief Operating Officer Alonzo Weaver told WREG about the process of repair in the past.

“If you have damage to your home, if you have damage to those facilities — the meter box, the weatherhead — then you need to contact an electrician. Go ahead and contact the electrician now, then when we are ready to energize you, we can fully energize you and make sure that your power is on,” Weaver said.

MLGW hopes to have more repairs completed by the middle of this week.