MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three days after a storm cut power to 120,000 MLGW customers, the company says electricity has been rerstored for 90,000.

About 32,000 outages remain, as temperatures are set to exceed 100 Thursday and Friday.

With the number of trees and poles toppled, MLGW says it will be several days until all constomers’ power can be fully restored.

Most remaining outages are in the northern and eastern areas of Shelby County and Memphis. Shelby Forest, Bartlett, Millington and Raleigh had some of the worst outages.

MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen said 100 crews are working 24 hours a day all over the county to get the lights on for everyone.

Also Wednesday, MLGW announced that a precautionary boil water advisory for some customers in north Shelby County has been lifted.

As a potential heat emergency moves into the area with heat indexes up to 115 on Thursday and Friday, McGowen asked customers to conserve electricity over the next few days by not setting thermostats lower than 70 degrees and trying to use utilities at non-peak hours.

McGowen said about 40% of MLGW outages can be attributed to vegetation like trees, and that percentage is likely higher in this storm. The COVID pandemic affected contractors’ ability to keep up with the tree-trimming schedule, he said.

To get back on track, McGowen said MLGW will ask the city for millions to increase that service level.

► Call 901-528-4455 to report emergencies like downed power lines and gas leaks. Call 211 for information.

► People who are enrolled in SNAP who have a power loss of 12 hours or more can apply for food replacement benefits. Click here to apply.