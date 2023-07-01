MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of Memphis Light Gas & Water customers without power has dropped to 4,200 Saturday, six days after storms ravaged the grid, cutting power for 122,000.

Crews have been working around the clock in extreme heat since then.

But the company said lately it’s running into problems with underground power lines.

“Underground faults are tricky to locate and take more time to fix. Because of this, restoration times are hard to estimate,” the utility said in a news release.

Doug McGowen, MLGW President and CEO, reassured customers that even if they don’t see workers in their neighborhood, crews are working on areas of the system that bring power to those neighborhoods.

“We’ve added additional tree trimmers and our warehouses are stocked with cable, poles, transformers and other equipment to make all necessary repairs,” McGowen said. “It’s frustrating. We get it. But, know that we have not forgotten you and will keep working until you are back on.”

If you don’t have power, report it to MLGW at 601-544-6500,

MLGW says Sunday’s severe storms were the sixth worst in the utility’s history.