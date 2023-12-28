MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a Memphis Light, Gas, and Water struck was stolen outside of a home in East Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a home on Briarcliff Avenue at around noon. According to police, an MLGW technician was working on the water meter at the home.

The technician reportedly told police he left the truck running so that he could power the water pump that was plugged into the front of the truck. That’s when a suspect allegedly stole the truck and drove westbound on Briarcliff.

Memphis Police say the technician told officers the suspect was wearing a black toboggan, but he wasn’t able to give any more details on the suspect’s appearance.

Police say the truck is valued at around $75,000. A laptop, radio, plumbing parts and equipment and two toolboxes were reportedly inside the truck at the time.

Memphis Police say MLGW personnel were able to track the radio in the truck and that its last known location was near South Highland Street off Poplar Avenue. Officers reportedly checked the area but did not find the truck. Police say the radio went offline.

WREG reached out to MLGW for comment. MLGW says they have no information to share at this time.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.