MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser woman is in shock after receiving a more than $17,000 bill from MLGW.

Diane Greer never dreamed her Frayser mailbox would be holding the massive MLGW bill.

“I walked out to my mailbox, and I got this bill, and I was like, ‘oh my God, what is this,'” she said. “The amount is $17,387, and I said, ‘oh my God.'”

Greer said the majority of the outrageous amount is for water usage.

“It went from $13 from my December bill to $16,700. That’s water alone,” she said. “This is a bill for some kind of franchise, maybe FedExForum or Amazon, but a little house like mine, I don’t think so.”

She’s been frantic with this sky-high bill due to be paid on March 7. She started cutting back on water usage and checking her property for unusual water leaks.

Greer was getting no answers from MLGW, so she called News Channel 3.

“I was hoping and praying that you guys could get some answers because I couldn’t get any,” she said.

When we contacted MLGW, they said, “Ms. Greer has a faulty water meter register which resulted in an incorrect reading. We are replacing the register and correcting the bill.

When Ms. Greer got the news, she was ecstatic.

“I’m just overwhelmed. I really, I’m at a loss for words right now cause I’m so, so relieved. I do appreciate you. Thank you so much,” she said.

MLGW said it will contact Diane Greer and let her know the correct amount she needs to pay.

As we’ve told you, MLGW has reported thousands of faulty registers on water meters and gas meters Customers who have any questions about their bills are encouraged to call MLGW directly at 901-544-6549.