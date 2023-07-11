MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is looking to the city council to sign off on a $228 million, five-year contract with three companies for vegetation management — tree trimming — throughout the Memphis area.

This comes after 122,000 customers were left in the dark for more than a week following recent storms.

MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen said the company needs to get back on a three year cutting cycle, and some spots of the service area have not received the needed tree trimming for 7 to 8 years.

“We’ve gotta get back to a regular cutting cycle that will dramatically improve reliability,” McGowen said. “We have not met the measure over a number of years and so my job is to make sure we do that going forward and correct it.”

As part of the contract, the service area will be split between three companies in three sectors with approximately 90 crews that will be paid only for work performed.

“We will prioritize where they work, where the need is most urgent,” he said.

McGowen said the investment is critical. He said 40 percent of historic outages are caused by trees and they need to be maintained.

MLGW expenditures more than $250,000 that need to be approved by the Memphis city council.

“This is a system wide problem that we have for Memphis,” said Councilman Martavius Jones. “Colleagues, you are not serving your constituents if you’re not making the necessary investments.”

McGowen compared the investment to something many of us are used to shelling out money for.

“It’s very much like your car. You can continue to drive it for 20,000 miles without an oil change, but eventually you’ll pay for that down the road,” he said.

McGowen hopes city council will sign off on it Tuesday, if not soon. The contract has already been approved by the MLGW board.