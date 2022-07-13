MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after shooting an MLGW security officer following a crash in North Memphis, police say.

Just before midnight on Monday, police say Dillon Rone was involved in a crash at Hollywood and Vollintine where he then fired shots in the air before fleeing the scene.

An MLGW security officer told police he saw Rone walking onto the MLGW property on Dunkley Ave moments after he heard the gunshots.

As the MLGW officer attempted to approach the man, police say Rone shot the security officer in the chest.

According to police, the security officer returned fire before he fled. The security officer was left in non-critical condition due to him wearing body armor.

When MPD officers located Rone, they say he resisted and attempted to flee on foot. After a short pursuit, he was booked into Shelby County Jail where he faces two gun charges, evading arrest and attempted murder.

His bond has been set at $153,000.