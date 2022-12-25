MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent water boil advisory, MLGW distributed water to those in need at different locations Monday.

The utility company partnered with several organizations to get out water.

Donations of unopened cases of bottled water were accepted from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to the Lamar Avenue Community Office. They were later distributed at MLGW Community Offices on Lamar Avenue, East Shelby Drive, and Navy Road in Millington.

Those who participated received one case per car.

Right now, it’s unclear exactly how many people are without water but those we talked to Monday were grateful for the giveaway.

We watched Bobby Jones pick up a case of water from the MLGW office off Lamar. He was the first person ready for pick up in a long line.

“I said I’m going to be the first one in line to show up and get this good water,” he said.

The giveaway started at 1 p.m. He waited in line for four hours.

“I said I can’t let this pass up! They talked about boiling water I don’t have any to boil because I don’t have any,” Jones said.

Everyone we talked to had their own story to share about their experiences following the arctic blast.

“My water is off and plus my apartment flooded,” said Catherine Jones, who was picking up water. “The living room, dining room and the kitchen. All flooded, it’s messed up, it’s a mess.”

But she is staying upbeat and thinking of those who might have a tougher time getting fresh water.

“I’m fortunate that I can pick up some and if I have some left I will give my neighbors a few bottles. You know every little bit helps, every little bit counts,” Catherine said.

The NAACP Memphis also distributed water at 588 Vance Ave. If you know any elderly people who need water delivered, please call the office at (901)-521-1343. The office was open until 5 p.m. Monday but it will open back up Tuesday at 9 a.m.

MLGW said it will host more water giveaways if needed.