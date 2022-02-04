MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Light, Gas, and Water officials say they are making progress, but there will still be some challenging days getting everyone’s power back on.

Friday night, more than 100,000 or 25% percent of MLGW customers were still in the dark from Thursday’s ice storm.

“Ice storms are challenging. Trees continue to fall. We saw that happening at the beginning of the day,” Alonzo Weaver, MLGW Senior VP, and COO.

MLGW crews in South Memphis

In South Memphis, residents on Rosewood Avenue lost their power at around 11 a.m. Thursday. They were thrilled to see MLGW crews on their street Friday afternoon.

“They’ve got thousands of other people to get to, but seeing them here, we know they are trying to get on top of the job,” said Deangelo Parker.

Parker and his son were getting ready to spend a second night in a hotel.

“I’m just trying to keep my kids warm,” he said.

Another neighbor told WREG she had been staying with her sister because it was too cold inside her house.

Rosewood Avenue

“I’m really happy to see that truck there,” said Alisa Prewitt. “I’ve been checking the MLGW site. So far, it only said a crew had been dispatched.”

MLGW said by Saturday, it would have a total of 81 crews, most hired from outside the area, working to restore power.

Bobby Gordon, who lives off of Tillman, spent the night in the dark. Friday. MLGW and contracted crews were outside his Binghampton apartment. He said within a few hours, the lights were back on.

“Yeah, thumbs up,” said Gordon.

MLGW says it could be several more days before everyone’s power is restored. To sign up for MLGW text alerts, click right here.