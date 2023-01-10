MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even though the deep freeze that paralyzed Memphis and the Mid-South was weeks ago, some city leaders are still demanding answers from Memphis Light, Gas and Water.

As Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are left with fresh memories of the recent deep freeze, the utility’s new president and CEO Doug McGowen was on the hot seat to answer the city council’s questions about how it handled the crisis.

“Our constituents were asking us ‘why didn’t you give us a heads up?’ So, we’re asking the same question,” said McGowen.

Council members wanted to know about using rolling blackouts to lower TVA’s load which affected some communities more so than others.

“There was a list that was put out to give people an idea about the rolling blackouts. Was the list based on how those circuits were grouped? How does that work,” asked Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan.

“We’re not picking on any one area. We had 260,000 customers affected. About 230 were affected by the rolling blackouts,” said McGowen. “We got about halfway through our rolling blackout plan. If we had continued it would have been through 100 percent of our customers and right back to the beginning again.”

McGowan says MLGW tries to evenly impact all areas.

“With the exception of hospitals and critical circuits, everybody gets to share in one of our 430,000 customers. They all get to share in the plan,” he said.

Another hot topic was water infrastructure. Tennessee recently spent $109 million dollars on water infrastructure, but MLGW didn’t want funding to avoid taking on additional debt.

“The timing of that I wasn’t a part of, but I can tell you that the direction MLGW is going now is we will seek every opportunity,” McGowen said.

McGowan says MLGW is already seeking millions from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

“We will seek every opportunity, MLGW, for infrastructure. Today, our organization has 197 million dollars in grant requests including 37 million of grant requests to TDEC,” he said.

McGowan says the TDEC grant was not a one-time opportunity for MLGW and the utility will seek others.