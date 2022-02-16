MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said it has brought power back on for all customers initially impacted by the ice storm almost two weeks ago.



But, problems persist. Right now, there are still more than 1,000 customers in the dark.

With the threat of severe weather tomorrow, some are wondering how well they will fare. For many in the community, the last two weeks have been full of challenges.



One man said that he doesn’t know how much longer he can continue to live like this.

As strong winds move across the area and wires dangle from this Westwood home, Leon Smith has one thought in mind.

“I’m gonna be alright, I’m gonna be alright,” Smith told us.

Despite his optimism, the reality is the last two weeks have been hard for him without power. The ice storm caused a tree to fall on his home and in the process ripped the meter socket off the wall and destroyed other equipment that an electrician will need to fix.

“I have to stumble through the house some nights without seeing what I’m doing,” Smith said. “I didn’t wanna leave it, due to the fact, that I’m afraid that somebody will come in and take the little belongings that I got.”

The 62-year-old is currently on dialysis and has several underlying health conditions. With severe weather in the forecast, he worries about more damage.

“It’s stressful,” Smith said. “Like I said, I half sleep at night because if I hear something tapping across the roof or door, I don’t know if rodents done come up through the house or what.”

Earlier this week MLGW reported all original outages from the ice storm had been restored.



However, crews are still making repairs, leading to frustration for Smith and others.



“It’s still a lot of bad that haven’t been recorded,” Smith said. “Everybody wasn’t recorded due to the fact that I’m the only house on the block.”

Smith is one of many still without power, two weeks later.

Smith had someone remove the tree from his back yard but still needs the help of an electrician.