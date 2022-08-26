MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light, Gas and Water will resume residential disconnections, which were paused during a record heat wave earlier this summer.

Disconnections will resume starting Monday, August 29. In addition to payment assistance programs, MLGW has a Deferred Payment Plan for qualified customers.

To see if you qualify, visit MLGW’s website.

Customers on a Deferred Payment Plan must pay a minimum of 25% of the total amount to enroll. The past-due balance remaining must be paid off in installments over no longer than a 10-month period.

MLGW said deferred payment plans take at least two business days to process.

Customers who are already enrolled in Budget Billing, OnTrack, PrePay or NetPay are not eligible for deferred payment plans. In addition, customers on already on a deferred payment plan cannon qualify for a second, consecutive plan.