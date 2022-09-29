MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water says it will be reopening four of its community officers to walk-in customers.

MLGW will reportedly reopen the downtown, Lamar Avenue, Whitehaven and Millington community offices Monday, October 3.

MLGW says its Summer Avenue office will remain closed.

The downtown, Lamar Avenue, and Whitehaven offices will be open 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday.

The Millington office will be open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The addresses of the offices are listed below:

Downtown – 245 S. Main

Lamar – 2935 Lamar Ave.

Whitehaven – 1111 E. Shelby Dr.

Millington – 5141 Navy Rd.

MLGW says a new online appointment reservation system for people who want to see a credit counselor will be available Monday. You can click here for more information.